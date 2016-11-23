White alligator gets a check-up

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau are investigating the robbery of a jewelry booth, Gold R Us, located inside the USA Flea Market on 79th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Investigators say that on October 23, 2016, five armed men accosted staff at the jewelry booth. One of the men pointed a rifle at the victims, announced that it was a robbery, and told them to get on the ground. The other robbers used sledge hammers to smash the display cases and removed jewelry. One of them also fired his weapon at a display case. The subjects fled the scene in a waiting white minivan, taking an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry. The minivan was last seen traveling east on NW 79 Street