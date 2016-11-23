Fired officer accused of excessive force wins job back

An attorney for an Orlando police officer who was previously fired has won his job back in arbitration.
The Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/sDiXqM ) reports that a judge ruled Monday that the city had no just cause to fire William Escobar. Attorney Jill Schwartz says Escobar also won back pay and benefits. His disciplinary record also must be wiped clean.
An Orlando police spokeswoman says Escobar will be assigned to a unit based on vacancies.
Escobar was fired after a video showed him punching and kicking a handcuffed man during a March 2014 arrest. Escobar says he was defending himself.
Escobar was charged with misdemeanor battery and perjury but was later acquitted.
In a September civil trial, jurors found Escobar used excessive force and caused injury to Refus Holloway, who was awarded $15,000.
