Governor expected to lift part of Zika virus transmission zone in Miami Beach

Gov. Rick Scott is expected to lift the zone of active transmission of Zika that covers the middle section of Miami Beach at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Herald has learned.
The area from 28th Street to 63rd Street, encompassing all of Middle Beach from Biscayne Bay to the Atlantic Ocean, was designated a zone in mid-September. Along with an additional transmission zone covering South Beach — from 28th Street to Eighth Street — two-thirds of the city has been deemed an area pregnant women should avoid because mosquitoes are actively spreading the Zika virus.
Scott will speak at 2:15 p.m. with local officials at Roasters ‘n Toasters Deli on 41st Street. Sources familiar with conversations with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the state will lift the Mid-Beach zone.
The South Beach zone remains in place. It could be lifted in early December.
