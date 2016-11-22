These jail inmates tried to tattoo themselves. Their plans went up in smoke

A bunch of Florida inmates got together and thought it would be a good idea to give themselves tattoos with a homemade device powered by a TV remote control.
It wasn't.
The fire department had to be called. And the inmates were left without a working TV remote.
"The other inmates who are not going to have TV are going to be pretty upset with them," Stefan Vaughan, chief correction officer at the Okaloosa County Jail told nwdailynews.com ."They took something that was a privilege and messed them up."
Things started going wrong earlier this month when the improvised tattoo-maker started to smoke, calling out the Crestview Fire Department.
The inmates are going through a disciplinary process.
Comments