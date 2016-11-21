Sanibel police shooting suspect in custody

The suspect who shot a Sanibel police officer late Sunday has been identified by local news outlets as 49-year-old Sanibel resident Jon Hay, according to the Fox 4 News.
Law enforcement hasn’t officially identified Hay as the suspect, but he was booked in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on a premeditated attempted murder charge. According to Fox 4 News, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on another individual around 8 p.m. when police say the suspect drove past and started shooting at the officer.
Police found the suspect in a nearby neighborhood and exchanged gunfire, where the suspect was wounded. According to police, the suspect drove to his home where he later surrendered and was arrested.
The officer has since been released from Lee Memorial Hospital after being treated for a shoulder wound and the neighborhood is reopen after being on lock-down for about an hour.
Fox 4 News also reported that this was the fifth attack on a member of a Lee County law enforcement agency in two weeks.
“Never been an officer shot on Sanibel until tonight,” said Bill Tomlinson, the recently retired Sanibel police chief, told Fox 4 News.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Car being towed full of bullet holes from last known address house of suspect who shot Sanibel police officer last night pic.twitter.com/wZEY7PwJ1y— JohnTrierweiler (@JohnWINKNews) November 21, 2016
Comments