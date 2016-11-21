Sanibel police shooting suspect in custody

13:24 First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside Pause

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

2:04 Suncoast Gems is moving

1:53 Trump's White House

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

1:10 Tweeting about Kanye West: How to get retweeted 10,500 times

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter