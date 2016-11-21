Florida

November 21, 2016 8:01 AM

Sanibel police shooting suspect in custody

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sanibel

The suspect who shot a Sanibel police officer late Sunday has been identified by local news outlets as 49-year-old Sanibel resident Jon Hay, according to the Fox 4 News.

Law enforcement hasn’t officially identified Hay as the suspect, but he was booked in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on a premeditated attempted murder charge. According to Fox 4 News, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on another individual around 8 p.m. when police say the suspect drove past and started shooting at the officer.

Police found the suspect in a nearby neighborhood and exchanged gunfire, where the suspect was wounded. According to police, the suspect drove to his home where he later surrendered and was arrested.

The officer has since been released from Lee Memorial Hospital after being treated for a shoulder wound and the neighborhood is reopen after being on lock-down for about an hour.

Fox 4 News also reported that this was the fifth attack on a member of a Lee County law enforcement agency in two weeks.

“Never been an officer shot on Sanibel until tonight,” said Bill Tomlinson, the recently retired Sanibel police chief, told Fox 4 News.

Related content

Florida

Comments

Videos

Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos