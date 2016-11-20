Romanian man admits role in large-scale ATM skimming scheme

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a Romanian man has admitted his role in a large-scale scheme to rip off automatic cash machines in several states.
Alin Carabus pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Prosecutors say those involved in the "skimming" scheme stole bank account information by installing secret card-reading devices on ATMs throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, and elsewhere. The information was used to create thousands of fraudulent ATM cards, which were used to withdraw millions of dollars from customers' bank accounts.
The scheme defrauded financial institutions out of at least $5 million overall and impacted thousands of customers.
The 42-year-old Carabus was among 16 people charged in the skimming scheme. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Feb. 23.
Comments