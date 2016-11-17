Florida
First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside
The first recordings of 911 calls from inside Pulse were released by Orlando police on Tuesday following a court order. In one, a soft-spoken man told the operator he was trapped in the men's bathroom with 15 other people. He pleaded for medical attention for the people wounded in the initial burst of gunfire more than an hour earlier.