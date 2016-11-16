Two trains derail in Marion County

Two trains are involved with a derailment early Wednesday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
There is a fuel leak and two people are reported to have minor injuries, MCFR told News 13. Two people on the train were evaluated for injuries, but they refused further care.
Twenty cars are flipped over and there were no hazardous materials on board, Marion County Sheriff's Office told News 13.
There are no evacuations and MCSO does not know the exact location of the derailment.
However, MCSO stated in a Facebook post to avoid “Pine Church Road/ 2500 NE 175th Street as the road has been blocked off by a portion of the train.”
