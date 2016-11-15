Florida governor considering bid for US Senate in 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he is considering running for the U.S. Senate.
During a wide-range interview with reporters on Tuesday, Scott conceded that seeking the seat held by U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is an option for him in 2018.
Scott was re-elected in 2014, but is limited by law from seeking another term.
Scott spoke of his intentions while attending the Republican Governors Association annual conference in Orlando. He also said he was excited by Republican Donald Trump's election as president, and that other Republicans who offered only lukewarm support for Trump previously should now "embrace him."
Scott predicted that Trump would be a good partner with the state and would help Florida get money to restore the Everglades and repairs to the Lake Okeechobee dike.
