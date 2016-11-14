Deputy-involved shooting shuts down I-75 exit ramp in Lee County

A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is injured after a shooting that is expected to close a southbound exit ramp of Interstate 75 in Lee County for several hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and a broadcast report.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect was dead, and that the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries. He was expected to recover, according to Fox 4 news in Fort Myers.
The southbound exit at Exit 123/Corkscrew Road will remain closed for several hours, according to FHP.
Alternate routes are Three Oaks Parkway and U.S. 41 for north-south travel through the area.
