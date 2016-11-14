Customs agents disrupt covert arms shipment at Miami airport

Customs agents at Miami International Airport say a shipment of what looked like car batteries was actually filled with handguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.
El Nuevo Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2foXh2w ) that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered the shipment from Maracaibo, Venezuela in April that was addressed to a Miami resident.
The agents placed the Miami address under surveillance, and saw several suspects delivering handguns to the site.
According to court documents, investigators saw the suspects moving the guns and ammo from the property to a shipping company.
The court documents say the shipment was being sent to Venezuela.
Two men, Jose Alexander Gutierrez Morales and Alfredo Montilla Hernandez, are facing charges in the case.
Their attorneys could not be reached for comment.
Comments