Customs agents disrupt covert arms shipment at Miami airport

1:27 Volunteers say they got more from RAM than they put in Pause

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016

2:34 2016 Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto

0:50 Kellen Mond sets touchdown record in IMG Academy blowout

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

0:39 Hundreds protest President-elect Donald Trump: 'He doesn't represent us'

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

2:58 Armed, masked men rob Orlando paintball shop

1:33 Armed crooks smash and shoot through jewelry cases in Miami