2:30 American Muslim veteran speaks out about Trump as president Pause

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:37 Veteran encourages females to serve, too

0:16 Braden River DE Taylor Upshaw ready for first playoff football game

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:55 Bayshore High swimmer T.C. Smith prepared to defend state title this Saturday

1:09 WWII grandfather attends grandson's graduation from Parris Island

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail