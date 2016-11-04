She said no to sex. So he bit a ‘dime-sized’ hole in her chin, police say.

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus Pause

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

0:25 End of lockdown voicemail for Sarasota County School District schools

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

0:26 Southeast head football coach Rashad West talks the importance of rivalry with Manatee

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home