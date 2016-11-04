Armed crooks smash and shoot through jewelry cases in Miami

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau are investigating the robbery of a jewelry booth, Gold R Us, located inside the USA Flea Market on 79th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Investigators say that on October 23, 2016, five armed men accosted staff at the jewelry booth. One of the men pointed a rifle at the victims, announced that it was a robbery, and told them to get on the ground. The other robbers used sledge hammers to smash the display cases and removed jewelry. One of them also fired his weapon at a display case. The subjects fled the scene in a waiting white minivan, taking an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry. The minivan was last seen traveling east on NW 79 Street

Florida

Camera captures shooting at park

Surveillance cameras captured the moment three people were shot at by a female suspect. The suspect fired at the victims after they gave her their valuables. Two of the victims were hit.

Florida

Car hits church during Sunday service

A car slammed into Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens during a special Sunday service celebrating the church's 75th anniversary. At least 12 people were injured after being hit by debris.

Florida

Police, bystanders pull man from burning car

Passers-by rushed to save a driver trapped in a burning car after a crash near Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday. The car caught fire after crashing over an embankment, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers and several passers-by formed a human chain to rescue the driver and pull him to safety. The driver, who the police said became “combative” during the extraction, was treated for minor injuries. This video shows the dramatic rescue.

Florida

Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez is facing money laundering and marijuana trafficking charges after Miami-Dade police found $22 million stuffed in buckets inside his Miami Lakes home in June. His lawyers, Philip Reizenstein and Frank Gaviria, this week offered a preview of their defense. The trial is set for November.

