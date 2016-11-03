Ex-felon bites off boyfriend’s ear, police say

A repeat felon was arrested on domestic battery charges Oct. 28 when he bit part of his boyfriend’s ear off, according to the complaint filed with the Pinellas County Clerk of Courts.
Police said Bruce Jerome Tolbert, 31, intentionally bit off part of the left ear of the man he had been dating for two years, permanently disfiguring him.
When police arrived, the boyfriend’s ear was still on the ground, according to the complaint.
Tolbert was ordered not to contact his boyfriend and pleaded not guilty.
He is being held at the Pinellas County jail on a $50,000 bond.
