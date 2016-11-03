Gainesville TV reporter accused of sexual assault

A Gainesville television news reporter is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Local media report 23-year-old Spencer Harris Allen was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery.
An Alachua County sheriff's arrest report says Allen, a WCJB-TV news reporter, was socializing with the alleged victim at someone's home, when he locked her in a bedroom and forced himself on her.
The report said Allen also grabbed the victim by the neck and held her face down.
The woman told authorities that she repeatedly told Allen no and tried to move away. The report said she was able to get away and was discovered by a witness, crying and asking for her clothes.
Allen has been suspended by the TV station. It's unclear if Allen has an attorney.
