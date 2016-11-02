Florida man looking at more charges after throwing his glass eyeball

While a man was taken into a Largo hospital for treatment after deputies arrested him for domestic battery Sunday morning, he took out his left glass eye and threw it at an emergency room doctor and nurse, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Edward Dorsey, 54, ignored staff at Largo Medical Center’s Indian Rocks campus when they said not to take his eye out.
Dorsey responded, “I can do whatever I (feel) like doing.”
That move got him booked in the Pinellas County jail on an additional battery charge.
The affidavit indicates Dorsey was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.
According to the the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office charge report, Dorsey is described as having “Dorsey Touch” tattooed on his forearm and had a missing left eye, evident in the mugshot.
Dorsey is being held at the jail on a $30,000 bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
