Body of father missing on Alafia River found

A man's body was found Tuesday in Hillsborough County, not far from where his 3-year-old son was found Monday, according to investigators.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the body of William Morris, 38, was found in mangroves near 'Island 75' on the Alafia River.
Morris reportedly took his son out for a ride on the family's personal watercraft Monday afternoon and never returned. When his wife tried to contact him through Facetime, the couple's 3-year-old son is the one who answered, authorities said.
"Unfortunately, it wasn't the outcome that we desired, but at this point at least the family can get some closure about what we believe is a tragic accident at this point," said sheriff's Col. Chad Chronister.
According to deputies, Morris' son has not been able to talk about what happened to his father on Monday.
He just got the jet ski a couple of days ago ... and he was just going out to enjoy the day, build a sand castle, never came back. Neighbor Regina Rogers
Neighbors had kind words for Morris and said they were shocked to hear about what happened.
"He's such a good person. I mean, we just can't believe it," said Regina Rogers. "He just got the jet ski a couple of days ago ... and he was just going out to enjoy the day, build a sand castle, never came back."
Rogers said Morris used to work for Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey's Circus as an elephant trainer.
Neighbor Dennis Goforth said he and his wife moved to their neighborhood a couple of years ago and got to know the Morris family.
"I really feel sorry for his wife and kids," Goforth said. "And I mean, anything they need, me and my wife are there for them. And our hearts go out to them and their family."
The investigation is still under way.
