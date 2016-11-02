Body of father missing on Alafia River found

6:43 Timeline: Face-eating attack in Miami Pause

0:08 Surveillance video shows Austin Harrouff in Duffy's restaurant before brutal attack

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:22 Bradenton's Jeff Cverdlow almost aces himself $100,000

1:17 Parrish woman is nearly 90 and can ride a bicycle between 14 and 16 miles an hour

1:44 Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters in Dade City

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park