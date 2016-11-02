Deputies: Elementary student brings gun to school

Authorities say a student brought a handgun to a South Florida elementary school.
A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says the gun was discovered and secured Tuesday morning at North Andrews Gardens Elementary School in Oakland Park.
The release says the boy was showing the unloaded handgun to other students. A student or students told the teacher, and the teacher reported it to the principal. The principal had the student remove the items from his bag and found the gun.
No injuries were reported, and the school was never placed on lockdown.
Investigators with the sheriff's office and school system are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun.
