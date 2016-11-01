Michael J. Fox goes ‘back to the future’ in Orlando

Great Scott!
Michael J. Fox, who played the lead character Marty McFly 31 years ago, visited Universal Studios in Orlando on Oct. 28 and posed next to the infamous DeLorean and a Doc Brown lookalike.
The theme park’s Twitter page posted the photo Monday with the caption, “Heavy.”
How cool is this, Michael J Fox hanging out at Universal Orlando with Doc. Pictures courtesy of Facebook https://t.co/MwK0s5M75v pic.twitter.com/EAThCtUwX8— Orlando Tourist Blog (@OrlandoTourist1) October 28, 2016
The theme park hosted Back to the Future: The Ride from 1990 to 2007, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Now, the spot is where the Simpsons Ride lives.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments