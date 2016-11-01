Florida

November 1, 2016 10:22 AM

Michael J. Fox goes ‘back to the future’ in Orlando

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Orlando

Great Scott!

Michael J. Fox, who played the lead character Marty McFly 31 years ago, visited Universal Studios in Orlando on Oct. 28 and posed next to the infamous DeLorean and a Doc Brown lookalike.

The theme park’s Twitter page posted the photo Monday with the caption, “Heavy.”

The theme park hosted Back to the Future: The Ride from 1990 to 2007, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Now, the spot is where the Simpsons Ride lives.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Florida

Comments

Videos

Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos