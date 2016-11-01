Father still missing after his son was found alone on the Alafia River

Authorities continue to search for a missing Hillsborough County man after finding his 3-year-old son alone on an island on the Alafia River.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, aviation units are looking for William George Morris, 38, of Riverview.
Morris reportedly took his son out for a ride on the family's personal watercraft Monday afternoon and never returned. When his wife tried to contact him through Facetime, the couple's 3-year-old son is the one who answered.
Investigators still have not located Morris, but his personal watercraft, wallet and life jacket were discovered near the island where rescuers found his son.
The child was reportedly on a small island just west of I-75, known as 'Island 75' by local residents. An individual who was not affiliated with the sheriff's office reached the child first, staying with him until deputies arrived.
Rescue attempts, as well as the investigation, are ongoing.
