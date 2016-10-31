Surveillance video captures little boy's overnight fun

A Tampa man was looking through his home's security footage and was surprised to see his 6-year-old son awake in the middle of the night, and up to no good. Cody Wray posted the video on Facebook, with the caption, "Looking through security footage when I found this event in the middle of the night in my living room. He's so dead." The video shows Wray's son, Dylan, jumping on the couch and punching the cushions, then cartwheeling and somersaulting across the room.
Cody Wray via Facebook

Florida

Car hits church during Sunday service

A car slammed into Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens during a special Sunday service celebrating the church's 75th anniversary. At least 12 people were injured after being hit by debris.

Florida

Scaffolding collapse in Miami kills 1, hurts 5

Miami Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joseph Zahralban explains how a scaffolding platform fell from the top of the Echo Brickell construction site. Six people were wounded, four were hospitalized and one of the hospitalized victims died of a "cardiac incident."

Florida

Police, bystanders pull man from burning car

Passers-by rushed to save a driver trapped in a burning car after a crash near Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday. The car caught fire after crashing over an embankment, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers and several passers-by formed a human chain to rescue the driver and pull him to safety. The driver, who the police said became “combative” during the extraction, was treated for minor injuries. This video shows the dramatic rescue.

Florida

Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez is facing money laundering and marijuana trafficking charges after Miami-Dade police found $22 million stuffed in buckets inside his Miami Lakes home in June. His lawyers, Philip Reizenstein and Frank Gaviria, this week offered a preview of their defense. The trial is set for November.

Florida

Injured eagle stops traffic

The Clearwater Police Department in Clearwater, Florida, shared a video of an injured eagle that had landed in the middle of a busy road outside a mall on Wednesday, causing traffic to come to a standstill. Emergency workers and police officers stood around the bird, waiting for animal services to arrive. The eagle was subsequently brought to nearby Busch Gardens, where she had surgery performed to repair a chipped bone chip and bruised wing.

