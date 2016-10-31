Mom, daughter drown in community pool. Police are trying figure out how

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter drowned Sunday afternoon in a pool at a Coral Springs apartment complex, according to police.
“At this point, it appears to be an accident,” said Sgt. Carla Kmiotek, a police spokeswoman. “We are trying to piece together how it happened.”
Just after 3:30 p.m., police received a call that a woman and child were found “unresponsive” in a pool at Sherwood Square Apartments, 1155 Riverside Dr., Kmiotek said.
A man who was walking to the pool with his child saw the woman and girl in the pool and quickly jumped in to help, Kmiotek said. He screamed for someone in a nearby parking lot to call police. That person then helped the first man get the mom and daughter out of the pool.
When rescue crews arrived, they attempted CPR and took them to Broward Health Coral Springs, where they were both pronounced dead.
Kmiotek said the woman’s husband told police she was taking their daughter — who was wearing a bathing suit — to the pool. The 31-year-old mother, however, was not wearing a bathing suit.
It was not clear yet how she ended up in the pool, Kmiotek said. The pair may have been in the water for about an hour until they were found, according to police.
“How they ended up there, we just don’t know yet,” she said.
Comments