Deputy’s dog found alive after break-in

There was a happy ending for Hemingway after a scary break-in caused him to run away.
The 8-year-old pit bull named Hemingway owned by a Jacksonville sheriff’s deputy was found alive after the Monday break-in the deputy’s home.
Here's video of the reunion. Go ahead, try not to get choked up. @ActionNewsJax #ANjaxBREAKING pic.twitter.com/K7FN32yJvB— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 28, 2016
The dog, found by volunteers Friday morning less than a mile from his home, had a small wound on his snout, but slowly approached his owner with a wagging tail between his legs.
The deputy told an Action News Jax reporter that his biggest worry was that Hemingway was missing, although his truck, gun and jewelery were also taken. The deputy and a search crew upped the reward to $1,000 just before he was found.
“You made the front page of news!” the deputy told the dog when they were reunited.
"This story had a happy ending."@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oscy6n85VH— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 28, 2016
A 14-year-old was arrested and and faces charges of armed burglary, car theft, aggravated battery on an officer and aggravated assault on an officer. Police say Patrick Bell crashed in the deputy’s stolen pickup truck while evading police, according to News 4 Jax. Another suspect was allegedly involved.
The deputy, who was not named, also had some words for the suspects.
“This dog and I are going to testify against these suspects and make sure that justice is taken care of,” he said.
