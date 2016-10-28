Judge rules in favor of ‘Extreme Christmas’ display

A Broward Circuit Court judge saved Christmas for one Plantation family whose larger-than-life display was an annual tradition that brings thousands of spectators to their home since 2006.
The city originally filed suit in February 2014 because they said the family’s “Extreme Christmas” display was both a nuisance and safety threat. The city had spent $427,002.09 in the case, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Judge Marina Garcia-Wood ruled in favor of the display, saying the city didn’t have enough evidence to say it was a nuisance.
Homeowner Mark Hyatt told the Sentinel that the ruling “almost brought (him) to (his) knees.”
The popular display included 200,000 lights, a Ferris wheel and a snow.
Some of the Hyatt’s neighbors told the Sentinel that the display caused obscene traffic and littering in their cul-de-sac, while others said the lawsuit was a personal attack on the family.
On his Extreme Christmas website, Hyatt took the time to praise the decision but also took the time to turn to politics by bashing the incumbent city councilor he is running against.
On Twitter, Hyatt shared a photo that read “Victory For Christmas” and “#All Christmas Lights Matters (sic).”
JUDGE RULES IN FAVORS OF THE HYATT FAMILY— HyattForPlantation (@VoteMarkHyatt) October 27, 2016
My Family and I are gratified by the wise ruling made by Judge Marina Garcia-Wood pic.twitter.com/qU9XNKSOuK
Hyatt told NBC 6 News in Miami that the family might not even do the display this year after all, saying that Hurricane Matthew and his run for city council has delayed their typical early set-up.
