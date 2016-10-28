Judge rules in favor of ‘Extreme Christmas’ display

1:00 Manatee volleyball tops Venice to reach region final Pause

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

0:44 Glimpse at Manatee Education Foundation Teacher IMPACT Grants reception

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

1:35 Anti-abortion activist Randall Terry rides around Florida in an anti-Clinton bus

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

1:17 We asked early voters: 'What do you think of the election?'

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life