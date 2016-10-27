Were human remains thrown away with the trash?

Most things found strewn in a landfill are presumed to be unwanted, but sometimes you find something that causes you to double-check, just in case it was a mistake.
That’s what happened Wednesday at the Hillsborough County landfill in Seffner, when workers found an urn containing creamted human remains.
After making the find, county sanitation workers contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies so far have been unsuccessful in finding family members of the person whose name is on the urn, “to make sure that the urn was not accidentally disposed of and every effort is made to return the urn and remains back to family members,” a sheriff’s office news release states.
If deputies can’t find them, the urn and the remains will be “permanently disposed,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about the urn and verify additional concealed details etched on the urn can call sheriff’s Cpl. Shawn Helmer at 813-247-0455.
