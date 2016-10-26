Florida

October 26, 2016 2:43 PM

Another tourist caught trying to take gun into Disney

Another out-of-state tourist has been busted for trying to take into a Disney park in Orlando.

Baleigh Turner, 23, of Alabama, was arrested Monday after security at Disney’s Animal Kingdom found a loaded pistol in her backpack, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Sentinel reported that deputies said Turner had a permit to concealed weapon, but that it had expired in January. Regardless, Disney bars visitors from carrying guns, even if they have a permit.

Turner was arrested the same day a Louisiana man was caught trying to take a gun into Disney’s Epcot park.

Florida

