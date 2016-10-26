Florida making largest conservation land purchase in decade

Florida is acquiring 11,000 acres near Tallahassee as part of the largest conservation land purchase made by the state in a decade.
Gov. Rick Scott and members of the Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to spend $16 million to buy land that is located in Leon and Jefferson counties.
Environmental groups backed the deal because it includes ten springs and land along the St. Marks River. They also praised the purchase because the property is a major wildlife corridor that connects land stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to property just a few miles from the Capitol.
The state is buying the property from a Utah company affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
