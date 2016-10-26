Police investigate after 4 bodies found

Authorities say they're investigating an apparent murder-suicide after four dead bodies were found at a Florida Panhandle home.
The Northwest Florida Daily News (https://goo.gl/9Q1f78) reports that Fort Walton Beach police officers discovered the two males and two females dead Tuesday morning following a reported domestic disturbance.
Police spokeswoman Jo Soria says detectives are actively investigating, but they're not looking for additional suspects or victims.
Police didn't immediately release the names or ages of victims or how they died.
