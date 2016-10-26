Ambitious riverfront project planned for downtown Tampa

A Tampa-based real estate firm is planning an ambitious riverfront project that would include residences, a hotel, offices and retail space near downtown Tampa.
The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2eP5nza) reports that Lafayette Place pays homage to the historical significance of what originally was called the Lafayette Street Bridge. Completed in 1889, it was the first general traffic bridge across the Hillsborough River. Since the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr., it has been known as the Kennedy Boulevard Bridge.
Three buildings would comprise a total of 1.7 million gross square feet
A sky bridge would connect two towers closest to the river, thereby expanding Tampa's popular Riverwalk to the west bank of the Hillsborough River.
