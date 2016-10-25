Red-light cop writes himself a red-light ticket

A Florida police officer who oversees a red light camera program has written tickets to family, friends and even fellow officers and now he's writing one to himself.
Officer Tim Glover was reviewing the camera footage for the Haines City Police Department recently when he noticed a marked patrol car. When he zeroed in on the unit number, Glover said he realized it was his car. Glover was on his way to lunch when he ran the red light, telling The Ledger Friday, it was the most expensive Cuban sandwich he'd ever eaten.
Glover said he didn't consider not ticketing himself. Technically, he couldn't write his own ticket so he alerted his police chief. A fellow officer ultimately wrote Glover the $158 ticket.
The chief praised Glover as a man of integrity.
