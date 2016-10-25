Will ‘Pot-Tarts’ be in your child’s trick-or-treat candy?

The Florida Sheriffs Association put out a warning during a press conference Monday about the potential for edible marijuana to be found inside Halloween trick-or-treat candies.
According to ABC Action News in Tampa, the association’s president Jerry Demings claimed that candy with similar but unusual names like “Pot-Tarts” or “Zonka Bars.”
With the legalization of medical marijuana on the ballot as Amendment 2 on Nov. 8, the association hasn’t been shy about its opposition to its passing.
But a pro-medical marijuana group, citing the Associated Press, said there’s no evidence to Demings’ claim.
The most recent AP data from 2014 shows no reports of people handing out edible marijuana to children on Halloween.
