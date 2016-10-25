Close bear encounter caught on video in South Florida

Whether it’s climbing trees or digging up backyards, residents of Taylor Terrace who spoke with Fox 4 Now WFTX said bear sightings are the norm.
Locals took a video of this bear going through trash behind a home in the town that’s situated between Fort Meyers and the Everglades.
“I saw two cubs and a mom and it got close to my house,” Don Ruiz told the news station.
He said even though trash cans are brought inside at night, it hasn’t stopped a hungry, curious bear.
“We did but one day he jumped over the gate,” he said. “I came out and I was scared.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that bears can smell food from a mile away, and the best way to avoid close encounters like this is to store trash in sheds or in bear-resistant containers.
Bears have re-occupied 45 percent of their historic Florida range, according to the FWC. Those who encounter a bear at close range should remain upright, back away slowly to a secure area, use a calm and assertive voice and avoid direct eye contact.
Anyone who sees a bear can contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
