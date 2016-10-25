Ex-Jacksonville sheriff's officer facing child porn charges

A former Jacksonville sheriff's officer is facing charges after being accused of paying a woman for pornographic images of her 3-year-old daughter.
U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III said in a news release Monday that 59-year-old Michael Eugene Williams is charged with seeking, receipt of and possession of child pornography.
Police searched Williams' home in July after receiving a tip that he was uploading child pornography for sharing to Google Drive.
Agents seized Williams' cellphone and a tablet and discovered Williams had been text messaging a woman in Texas, who admitted to sending sexually explicit images of her daughter to Williams in exchange for money.
Williams was hired by the sheriff's office in 1994 and resigned in 2011, citing personal reasons.
It's unclear if he has an attorney.
