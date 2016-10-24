Early voting starting in battleground Florida

Early voting in battleground state Florida is about to get underway.
Fifty counties will open up polling places on Monday for early voting, including the state's largest counties Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach. The remaining counties will start up in the coming week.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
Polls have shown a tight race in the Sunshine State between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump
Both candidates are sweeping through Florida this week in an effort to boost turnout among their supporters. Trump will visit several cities over the next two days. Clinton will hold an early voting rally in Coconut Creek on Tuesday.
Nearly 1.2 million voters in Florida have already mailed in ballots. The state has nearly 13 million registered voters.
