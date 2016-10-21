Dead woman in apartment possibly connected to 3 killed in Collier County, police say

Police are investigating the connection between a woman found dead in her apartment Thursday night and a triple slaying in Collier County.
“It’s possible it’s tied to Collier county. It’s possible those people and this woman live in the same apartment,” a Miami police source told the Herald.
The woman found dead Thursday night lived at 550 NW 51st Avenue. The other three bodies were found by Collier County deputies in a black Chevy Malibu on the side of U.S. 41 East on Thursday afternoon, according to the Naples Daily News.
The man who found the vehicle full of bodies told the newspaper dispatchers said “it was a Miami car.”
Charles Rabin: 305-376-3672, @ChuckRabin
Comments