FHP trooper rescues eagle hit by car

Another day, another bald eagle rescued.
Around 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper helped a stunned male eagle on the side of Florida’s Turnpike after he hit the windshield of a Jeep Cherokee, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The eagle lingered as FHP trooper Julio Velez slowly approached to put him safely in the back of his patrol car, to later be brought by wildlife officials to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
The bird was treated for high levels of lead and internal parasites, but no damage was done to the eagle save a few sore muscles.
According to Audubon Center rehabilitation supervisor Dianna Flynt, who spoke with the Sentinel, the elevated lead levels may have been the reason why the eagle flew so low to be hit by the Jeep.
After a full recovery, a band will be placed on the eagle’s leg and he will be released near St. Cloud.
