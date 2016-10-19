Police: Escaped inmate captured in St. Petersburg

A Polk County inmate who kidnapped an officer and escaped custody Wednesday has been apprehended in St. Petersburg, police said.
Bartow Police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office had been searching for the unidentified inmate.
The inmate was arrested in St. Petersburg in the area of the 1800 block of 62nd Avenue N.
According to authorities, the inmate kidnapped an institutional officer during the escape. A manhunt was conducted in the Clower Street area in Bartow.
Schools in the Bartow area were temporarily put on a heightened security alert just before 1 p.m., but it has since been lifted, and classes are back to normal, a Polk County School District spokesperson said.
