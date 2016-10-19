‘Half-headed’ man arrested on murder and arson charges

A Miami man with a deformed skull was arrested Monday on arson and attempted murder charges.
According to the Miami Police Department, 31-year-old Carlos “Halfy” Rodriguez intentionally set his mattress on fire in his Miami home.
Police found Rodriguez in his backyard, according to a WSVN news report, and two victims were inside the duplex connected to his house.
Rodriguez’s bond was set at $20,000 bond when he appeared before a judge Tuesday.
In a YouTube video, Rodriguez said that he lost a portion of his skull in a car crash when he landed head-first on the road.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
