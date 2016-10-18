A body was found on the highway, and the only clues are a head cut and a missing sandal

She’s dead and police don’t know her name. They found her lying face up and fully clothed — minus one sandal - her arms by her side. Her clothes weren’t ripped and the woman had no identification. The only wound to her body: a laceration on the back of her head.
But the cut is not consistent with a bullet wound, police said.
“It’s a hole. But it’s not a gunshot,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yosdany Veloz.
Still, it’s where and when the woman’s body was found that makes this particular Jane Doe case even more curious. The body was discovered next to a concrete barrier on the entrance ramp to Florida’s Turnpike from the Don Shula Expressway at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday.
“It’s weird. It’s one of those cases where you wonder what’s going on,” Veloz said. “There are lots of things we haven’t determined yet.”
The unusual discovery caused a headache for rush-hour travelers as police shut down the turnpike’s northbound ramp. Turnpike traffic was even backed up to Southwest 137th Avenue as driver’s tried to navigate through the morning rain.
Finding bodies along the side of South Florida’s highways, happens, though not often. Most of the time police determine it’s a homeless person who died of natural causes, a suicide, or an obvious murder.
But Jane Doe is proving to be the outlier.
Veloz said there is no sign the woman was hit by a vehicle. Law enforcement even looked at the possibility of her jumping from the Killian bridge that crosses the highway about 40 feet away. But that didn’t seem likely, said Veloz, because of the little damage visible on the body.
FHP determined she is a white female, likely in her 30s. No tattoos or other visible markings were on her body. She was taken Tuesday morning to the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office, which is expected to determine a cause of death in the coming days.
