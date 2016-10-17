Police, bystanders pull man from burning car

Passers-by rushed to save a driver trapped in a burning car after a crash near Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday. The car caught fire after crashing over an embankment, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers and several passers-by formed a human chain to rescue the driver and pull him to safety. The driver, who the police said became “combative” during the extraction, was treated for minor injuries. This video shows the dramatic rescue.
Palm Bay Police and Fire Departments via Shannon Perez

Florida

Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez is facing money laundering and marijuana trafficking charges after Miami-Dade police found $22 million stuffed in buckets inside his Miami Lakes home in June. His lawyers, Philip Reizenstein and Frank Gaviria, this week offered a preview of their defense. The trial is set for November.

Florida

Injured eagle stops traffic

The Clearwater Police Department in Clearwater, Florida, shared a video of an injured eagle that had landed in the middle of a busy road outside a mall on Wednesday, causing traffic to come to a standstill. Emergency workers and police officers stood around the bird, waiting for animal services to arrive. The eagle was subsequently brought to nearby Busch Gardens, where she had surgery performed to repair a chipped bone chip and bruised wing.

Florida

Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv

Editor's Choice Videos