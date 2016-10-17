King tide reigns over the flooded streets

Streets across Florida went underwater Sunday as king tides and early rain swamped the region.
And the not-so-royal treatment will likely continue into Monday.
Drivers in Miami Beach, Wynwood, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale cascaded through the water over the weekend, meeting it with a mix of rage (from a flooded shop) to humor (a neighbor who posted a no-wake sign).
The rising tide could result in fresh flooding on Monday morning, when more cars and people hit the road for work and school. And Sunday’s sogginess “could cause more problems when the tide rises again,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Lee said.
Lee said the rain chance was 60 percent Sunday but will drop to 30 percent Monday and 40 percent on Tuesday.
#MDFR #OceanRescue is warning the beachgoers that due to the King Tide, there is not much beach left for sunbathing today. #NotABeachDay pic.twitter.com/bX6hCtrCss— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) October 16, 2016
The heavy Saturday night and Sunday rains combined with the annual high tides to create mini-flood zones across South Florida. Some Wynwood corners, especially those with vacant lots, could have passed for ponds. Las Olas Boulevard also saw sidewalks and streets at levels that soaked pant legs.
Rip current and coastal flooding advisories are in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Around noon on Sunday, Miami Beach police removed cones placed around flooded areas Saturday night intended to prevent drivers from sloshing through.
Along 18th Street in South Beach, TKS Miami owner Morgan Blittner found himself squeegeeing the floor of his kayaking and surfing store at 1784 West Ave. Miami Beach’s pumps turned on too late, Blittner said, and didn’t prevent several inches of rain from pooling on his store’s floor. The pumps also malfunctioned on Oct. 3.
Said Blittner: “We cannot run a business like this.”
