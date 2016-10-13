New Zika zone identified in Miami’s Little River area

Mosquitoes are spreading Zika in an area near Miami’s Little River neighborhood, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced on Thursday, identifying a one-square-mile zone between Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 63rd Street from Northwest 10th Avenue to North Miami Avenue.
Scott’s office issued a press release identifying the area after the Florida Department of Health confirmed that five people, including two women and three men, had contracted Zika. Three of the people live in the one-square-mile area, and two either work there or recently visited, according to the governor’s announcement.
The new zone is the second in Miami-Dade County where mosquitoes are spreading Zika. The other is a 4.5-square-mile area of Miami Beach covering most of South Beach and Middle Beach, between Eighth Street and 63rd Street from the ocean to the bay.
In his announcement, Scott said he was requesting the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with Miami-Dade mosquito control to contain the virus’s spread.
Florida health officials have confirmed 1,021 Zika infections statewide this year, with 174 mosquito-borne cases and 842 travel-related cases, including 106 pregnant women. An additional five cases are labeled “undetermined” after health department investigators failed to identify the area of exposure.
Miami-Dade has the most Zika infections of any county, with 237 travel-related cases and 163 mosquito-borne cases this year. Of Miami-Dade’s local infections, 65 are linked to exposure in Miami Beach and 36 to mosquitoes in Wynwood.
The five people who contracted Zika in the Little River zone includes four cases previously under investigation and a fifth whose infection was linked to the area on Thursday — meeting federal standards for identifying an area of active transmission.
According to CDC guidance, “a starting point” for health officials to identify an area of local transmission is two or more infections (not related to travel or sex) among people who do not share the same household, occurring within a one-mile diameter in two or more weeks.
The remaining 57 mosquito-borne Zika cases reported in Miami-Dade this year are either under investigation to determine the area of exposure, or they have been closed out after the state failed to find evidence that more than one person was infected.
Epidemiologists currently are conducting 16 active investigations into Zika infections, including 12 in Miami-Dade, two in Palm Beach and two cases where the area of exposure is unknown because the affected persons had traveled both to Miami Beach and to a country overseas where the virus is widespread.
State officials have refused to disclose all locations in Miami-Dade where epidemiologists are investigating mosquito-borne Zika infections, but one of them is in the 4.5-square-mile zone of Miami Beach where mosquitoes are spreading the virus. County officials also have reported finding mosquitoes that tested positive for Zika at seven different locations within the same Miami Beach zone.
“The active investigations may end up leading us back to Miami Beach,” Gambineri said in an email. “It is too soon to say, which is why they are active investigations. A key purpose of the investigation is to find out where exposure occurred, but more importantly to find out if active transmission is ongoing.”
Zika cases reported in Florida as of Oct. 13
County
Number of Cases
Alachua
10
Bay
3
Brevard
15
Broward**
120
Charlotte
1
Citrus
2
Clay
5
Collier
7
Duval
9
Escambia
3
Flagler
2
Hernando
4
Highlands
1
Hillsborough
26
Lake
3
Lee
12
Leon
2
Manatee
4
Marion
3
Martin
2
Miami-Dade**
237
Monroe
5
Nassau
1
Okaloosa
3
Okeechobee
1
Orange
87
Osceola
30
Palm Beach**
38
Pasco
8
Pinellas**
19
Polk
27
Santa Rosa
1
Sarasota
4
Seminole
22
St. Johns
4
St. Lucie
6
Volusia
9
Total cases not involving pregnant women
733
Undetermined
5
Cases involving pregnant women regardless of symptoms*
106
* Counties of pregnant women not disclosed
** Does not include local cases
Source: Florida Department of Health
