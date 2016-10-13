You can now get married at Disney’s Magic Kingdom after hours

Ever dreamed of getting married at Cinderella Castle under the stars? Well, now you can.
Couples will be able to say “I do” after the Magic Kingdom closes to the public, according to Disney Weddings.
With the Magic Kingdom After Hours Experience, couples can get married in a special ceremony with up to 300 guests. The experience is only available as part of the Wishes Collection.
After the ceremony, everyone can enjoy a reception inside Fantasyland.
Private fireworks, Disney characters and an orchestra are available as add-ons.
The price for this magical wedding experience? The Magic Kingdom package starts at $180,000.
Check out the teaser video below:
