Police snag another alligator loitering near humans

Another Saturday, another alligator in Davie.
Davie police tweeted out a photo of a seven-foot alligator that was wandering around a University Drive apartment complex on Saturday.
This 7' #alligator was walking around a parking lot of an apt complex on Univ Dr. where kids and pets walk. #DaviePolice #WeAreDavie #Davie pic.twitter.com/vh85iUFZ4Y— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 8, 2016
Don’t confuse this alligator with the 11-footer taken into custody by Davie cops last month along a bike path near a school. Or the alligators found snacking on a human corpse that fell into Davie police’s jurisdiction. Both were handled with help from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
