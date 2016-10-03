Her boyfriend died. She’s been posting pictures. Now, she’s charged

Since the Mother’s Day death of her live-in boyfriend, Kelly Rider, Laura Haggerty’s Facebook photos featured Rider or both of them enjoying hunting, fishing, motorcycles, each other.
On Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Haggerty, 47, of Boca Raton on two charges of DUI/manslaughter and one charge of vehicular homicide in Rider’s death.
According to BSO, Rider died after being tossed from Haggerty’s SUV after she lost control and it flipped in the 12200 block of Loxahatchee Road in Parkland. Her blood alcohol content was 0.25, three times the legal limit.
Accident investigators say Haggerty hit the swale on the right and overcorrected to smack the guardrail on the left. The SUV lost the left front-wheel assembly.
From the left swale, the SUV swung up onto the street and rolled over. That’s when Rider, 35, was ejected from the passenger seat. He wasn’t wearing his seat belt.
Haggerty’s only previous tickets in Palm Beach or Broward County were for not wearing her seat belt.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
