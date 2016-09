After an 11-year-old died, his dream to be a police officer came true

Enrique Ortiz Lugo, 11, always wanted to be a police officer. Earlier this month, that goal was cut short when he died on Sept 3. Ortiz was the stepson of Doral police chaplain Monserrate Burgos. Days later, Doral police deemed Ortiz an honorary police officer and held a ceremony with honors at a Miami funeral home.