First Zika, now dengue. New case pops up in Miami area

Miami-Dade has its first 2016 case of locally acquired dengue fever.
Health officials announced Tuesday night someone in the county contracted dengue fevert. That person was treated and is expected to recover fully.
The health department is checking if people close to the infected individual also have the virus. Although this is Miami-Dade’s first case of 2016, it’s Florida’s second.
Dengue fever, like Zika, is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. After anywhere between three days and two weeks, patients have symptoms including fever, a severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint paint and bleeding, according to the Florida Department of Health. The symptoms last between four and seven days.
There were no cases of dengue virus from 1934 to 2009. That year, officials found 22 people in Key West with the virus. The year after, that number tripled. The latest case was a tourist who caught the virus in the Keys in June.
The only other major Florida outbreak was in Martin County. In 2013, the health department found 28 people with the virus.
Miami-Dade residents can protect themselves from dengue by following all the Zika rules. Drain standing water so mosquitoes can’t breed; wear long sleeves and insect repellent.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments