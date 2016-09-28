He threw a piece of lumber at a liquor store clerk. The clerk had a machete

An impaired Key West couple were taken into custodyincident in which they threatened police officers and prompted a liquor store clerk to grab a machete on hand in case of trouble, according to arrest reports.
No machete use was necessary, police said, but Timothy Skoog, 27, was jailed at 3 a.m. Sunday after allegedly throwing a piece of lumber at the machete holder behind the liquor store counter.
Skoog was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and left jail at 4:02 p.m. Monday after posting $2,500 bond.
When police arrived at 3:27 a.m. to the Lost Weekend Liquor Store, 427 Caroline St., just off Duval Street, Skoog was crying, screaming and “flexing his muscles,” the arrest report states.
His companion, Julia Matus, 30, cursed at officers, calling them variations of “n----- b----,” and telling the one who drove her to jail she knew where he lived, Officer Jeremey Tellier said.
The lumber, a piece of a barricade used for the liquor store, left a bruise on the Lost Weekend’s employee’s cheek, police said, but he turned down medical treatment.
Bryan Bruner, 56, told police Skoog approached the liquor store “flexing his muscles” and screaming he wanted to fight someone.
“Skoog was swinging at him so he backed up into the store and grabbed a machete, in case Skoog made his way over the counter/door,” police said.
When Skoog saw the machete, Bruner said, he picked up the wooden piece and threw it into Bruner’s face, police reported.
Matus was taken into custody under the Marchman Act, which is used to involuntarily commit people believed to be dangerously impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Skoog also threatened officers to the point where Tellier said he couldn’t get his side of the story.
At the jail, police said, Skoog more than an hour screaming, “No sleep! No Sleep!” and using benches “as a trampoline” to make noise.
“Matus was singing to Skoog from her holding cell,” police wrote.
