Family of José Fernández escorted from home in funeral limo

A video uploaded to the Facebook page of the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows a small bear that appears to respond to a shouted order not to knock over a garbage can. The video is described as taking place at a sheriff's office in North Lake Tahoe, California, where bear visits are a regular occurrence.
An 11-foot alligator wandering onto a Southwest Ranches bike trail was caught on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission snagged the 450-pound gator after Davie Police found the massive reptile on a bike trail near the intersection of Griffin Road and Bonaventure Boulevard in Southwest Ranches.
Broward police are searching for a burglar who was captured by the security system at a Dania Beach home. Ernesto Pena, 12, was home alone watching television when a man entered the home. Ernesto stepped out of his room and saw a heavyset stranger in his sister’s room. The burglar, who saw Pena, told him to go back to his room and stay there. Pena was unharmed. The thief got away with several electronic items, passports and some jewelry.
A fight over a tree house has pitted 65-year-old Shawnee Chasser against Miami-Dade’s $7 billion county government. Chasser has spent the last year fighting the county over the fate of the wood cottage where she lives in the wooded front yard of her late son’s Biscayne Gardens home. She's been living outdoors for 45 years.